NYFW: Mr. Saturday Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

Mr. Saturday is the emerging, storytelling brand founded by Toronto based designer, Joey Gollish. Joey is a member of the inaugural cohort of HXOUSE, Toronto’s next generation creative incubator and accelerator founded by La Mar Taylor, Ahmed Ismael, and Abel Tesfaye– also known as The Weeknd. On Wednesday, the brand digitally presented their SS21 collection on CFDA’s Runway360. Mr. Saturday originally made its digital debut in June during Highsnobiety’s, “Not in Paris” program and has been featured in several other outlets like, Hypebeast, WWD, and GQ.

The brand explores moments of history through its designs with a focus on nightlife and party subculture. “With this presentation I continue to tell a story of a generation. The wearer who identifies with the story I’m telling, in turn uses the collection to tell their own story. In a way, this makes these historical anecdotes and stories transcend specific eras and time,” Gollish explained.

Mr. Saturday’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection features structured denim pants and jacket sets to flowing pleated silk chiffon skirts, maintaining a DIY spirit through punk and elegance. The presentation virtually took place in the Mr. Saturday office space in Toronto. “Our office, our space, is a reflection of this new generation and world where women never confine themselves to a single look or identity,” says Gollish.