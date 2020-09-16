NYFW: Frère Spring/Summer 2021 Collection

Frère, a menswear brand created by designer Davidson Petit-Frère took New York Fashion Week to the big screen. The show strayed far from a traditional runway presentation, rolling out a film titled “Destined”, written and co-directed by Petit-Frère. The film was directed by Eyes, executive produced by Dapps and produced by David Watts, starring Michael K. Williams and Ron J. Rock. According to Petit-Frère, everyone in the film is exclusively wearing the new Frère collection.

The film follows Williams who plays the character Sean, a true Brooklyn man on his “first day” in the big apple. According to Williams, he keeps the streets clean and the money that flows through them. The lavish film opens to the sounds of Jay-z’s “What More Can I Say”, as Williams gets his day started. At the start of the film, the actor arrives in a Rolls Royce and steps out in an olive green Frère sleek suit, to meet with his associate played by Rock who arrives wearing a cranberry Frère suit.

During the meeting, the two discuss plans for interior decoration which will be headed by Rock’s wife and that she has a friend for Williams to meet. Williams makes eye contact with a woman wearing a pink double-breasted suit. She quickly introduces herself as Stacey played by model Aviana McClish, saves her number in his phone, and invites him to a party, as he heads out for a board meeting with a never seen person named Fox.McClish and various women present in throughout the film serve as the debut of Frère’s womenswear collection, spotlighting vibrant orange and blue suits, deep browns, and embroidered jackets.

While en route Fox instructs Williams to be prepared to close on a deal worth millions of dollars and not to come with a driver. Upon arrival Williams texts Fox inquiring about his arrival time and Fox says that he’s caught in usual New York traffic. Shortly after two men attempt to abduct Williams, but he fights them off. The screen blacks out as a voicemail is played reading “It’s gonna take more than 3 cats to finish me off. I have been in this game for far too long. I don’t fear pain.,” in Williams’ voice. Williams returns to his room and changes into a red trench coat, turtleneck, and pants, all Frère of course.

This project comes as a creative outlet for Davidson Petit-Frère after the passing of his grandmother due to COVID-19. To coincide with New York Fashion Davidson Petit-Frere developed a new passion in writing, and wrote and co-directed this short film. The collection was handmade in Milan, Naples, and was milled in Paris. Fabrics included in the Spring Summer collection included an array of silk, satin, linen, and wool.

Additionally, the film featured music from Pop Smoke, Fabolous, Jadakiss, Snoh Alegra, and The Weeknd.