To close out fashion week, Fe Noel made its NYFW debut. The brand has continued to pay homage to the black experience in West Indian/African countries through its colorful pieces. “A Daughter Of The Soul” is what read on the show description that was left on each seat. The show started with a short film created by Itaysha Jordan, a longtime collaborator with ESSENCE magazine.

Felisha Noel, who is a Grenadian Brooklyn based designer and owner of the line has created a much-deserved buzz in the industry. Her fashion show was a family reunion of black industry insiders that have seen her growth from the start of her business. “It has been almost a year since we all went down to Grenada to shoot the Fe Noel look book. I cried when I saw it. That night I decided we have to do a show,” she said. Noel’s show was embedded in the Fe Noel aesthetic, colors. There’s not a hue the designer can’t take on and her precise shade selection correlates well with the shimmery melanin that eludes from black women.

Last September, Noel took home the Designer of the Year at the ESSENCE Best In Black Fashion Awards and presented its previous collection at Fashion House NYC.

Check out the Fe Noel Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.