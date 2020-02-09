NYFW: LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2020

For his Fall/Winter 2020 collection, LaQuan Smith presented a sexy all-black presentation. The fashion designer paid tribute to his hometown Queens, New York during fashion week. Smith explained that opting for an all-black collection just felt modern and right.

“Everybody from New York wears black. And I just wanted to do something super, super relevant in today’s time, but also still a level of representation of who I am and that’s just creating beautiful things for women who want to feel truly beautiful and sexy,” he said.

Along with black, Smith chose a variety of textures and fabrics for his garments; from silky smooth nylon and velvet to hardier leather and furs.

Check out the LaQuan Smith Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.