NYFW: Dur Doux Presents Resort 2021 Collection

Founder and Creative Director, Najla A. Burt and her mother and Co-Founder, Cynthia Burt virtually presented their luxury lifestyle brand, Dur Doux during CFDA’s Runway360.

The mother and daughter gave a first look at their Resort 2021 collection entitled, “Femmes Voyageant,” which is French for Women Traveling. The collection included an array of dresses, tops, pants and tunics made of sequins, tulles and jacquards. Inspired by cultures across the globe, Dur Doux’s style is bold and elegant and allows women to find a new balance of quality over quantity.

After realizing that there were not many Black women creating excessive luxury fashion, Najla decided that it was her time to step into the fashion industry. “At that moment I thought I definitely want to create my own label. This is my time to do it,” Najla said. Officially launching in 2013, Dur Doux translated in French means “Hard, soft.” The name of the brand is completely reflective of its designs as it was built on the concept of wearability with an avant-garde sensibility. The essence of Dur Dou’x designs is strong, sensual and feminine and gives a powerful edge to sophistication.

Now that the dynamic duo has collaborated with the CFDA, they aspire to make Dur Doux the first true black fashion house in the world. “A black female-owned luxury house operating at the level of a Chanel or Dior is what we would like Dur Doux to become,” Najla explained.

Check out the Dur Doux Spring/Summer Resort 2021 Collection below.