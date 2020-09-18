NYFW: Christian Siriano Spring/Summer 2021

Yesterday afternoon, guest arrived at Christian Siriano’s home to attend what may now be the future of fashion shows. Largely spread apart, arriving in selected groups, and of course, tons of mask and hand sanitizer. Siriano invited a small community of fashion insiders to enjoy his Spring/Summer 2021 collection titled “Collection 37,” and close out a mostly virtual. fashion week.

“This year has been quite a ride and figuring out what I wanted to say this season was a hard one,” says the designer. “For Collection 37, I let my imagination run free and got inspired by everything that was right in front of me while quarantining at home.”

The presentation took place in the backyard of Siriano’s home. When arriving, guest were greeted with Christian Siriano mask and germx (during the beginning stages of COVID-19, the designer was the first to jump into relief) and shown to their seat, but of course, not without a glass of champagne first. In true Siriano form of all things glam, each seat was accompanied with a picnic basket filled with like sushi, champagne, and muffins.

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT – SEPTEMBER 17: A Model walks the runway for the Christian Siriano Collection 37 2020 Fashion Show on September 17, 2020 in Westport, Connecticut. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano)

The collection itself was inspired my movies Siriano’s stay-at-home regime which included cooking and movies. Considering the beginning of the pandemic, most spent a majority of their time indulging in these activities, this makes perfect sense. “Fabrics, shapes and silhouettes from each film are referenced in this collection but in a new modern way for our customer,” exclaimed Sirano. In Collection 37 models can be seen sporting gowns with large ruffles or some accompanied with matching fedoras. The designer also expressed his inspiration from the tomatoes in his garden, which can be seen throughout pieces in his collection that feature a rich red hue.

“The collection feels romantic with touches of evening however some of our favorite pieces this season are made of a light heather gray knit for easy living – while remaining chic and elegant,” Siriano concluded. “Even at home, things can inspire us, and I hope this collection shows that fashion remains powerful despite the circumstances.”