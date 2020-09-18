NYFW: Christian Cowan Partners With Lil Nas X

Last year, Christian Cowan designed his first ever menswear look for Lil Nas X at the 2019 VMA’s and since, their friendship has grown. Yesterday September 17, Cowan teamed up with the rapper to debut his first unisex collection virtually through the NYFW website. All proceeds frown Cowan’s SS21 collection will go to Rachel Cargle’s Loveland Foundation to support the Black trans community in Atlanta.

“Rachel has been such a huge part of this partnership because she set up a special fund for us,” Cowan tells ESSENCE. “She has worked so deeply with us and she is in the photo shoot. I am so in awe of what she has done. I definitely want to do a big shoutout to Rachel and Loveland and how fantastic they’d been on this project.”

The result of Lil Nas X and Cowan partnering together was a presentation of freedom of self and expression. Featuring famous faces like Parker Kit Hill, Aweng Chuol, and Jari Jones, the design duo tapped some of the largest thought leaders and influencers of the new generation to star in the virtual fashion film. “Supporting the queer community is so important to me,” the designer exclaimed. Cowan details his inspiration came from the late 70s when punk venues shared the same events as queer events. “They weren’t allowed into mainstream venues,” he says.The collection features several punk moments including powder pink latex and spiked chokers made out of Swarovski crystals.

In response to why Cowan decided to dedicate his collection to the trans community the designer details it was a no brainer for him. “It’s been Black women who have supported me and championed me throughout my career.” he said.

Check out the Christian Cowan Spring/Summer 2021 collection below.