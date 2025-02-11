NYFW Celebrity Look Of The Day: Day 5, Ciara

Getty Images

Forging through the cold and windy weather that’s been prevalent at New York Fashion Week has been no joke. One individual willing to beat the freezing temperatures was none other than the singer and artist Ciara. For her latest head-turning ensemble the icon decided to take a see-through dress for a spin. The entire look felt a bit like a sensual take on “office core.”

Though dressing warm might’ve been the furthest thing from Ciara’s mind, the artist wore a massive glitzy silver coat atop a dress that was largely transparent. The bodysuit she wore beneath the dress was tasteful and chic. She also donned a pair of black office-ready pumps alongside the previously mentioned items. To top off her NYFW look Ciara wore a pair of oversized glasses. In regard to her glam, the singer’s hair was teased into a blonde bob that was a bit lengthy. Her makeup consisted of a dewy look that was a step above a natural beat.

As of late the artist has been experimenting with many different styles ranging from bodysuits worn with furry knee-high boots to curve-hugging dresses paired with a cheetah print shrugged cardigan. These variations and her latest showcase her dedication to serving memorable looks. The world is a better place when artists are unafraid to express themselves stylistically. And Ciara’s NYFW look is proof.

We’ll be sitting tight for additional looks from the artist during NYFW, especially since this is the time of year where folks pass through the global destination to sit front row at shows, and attend buzzy events.

