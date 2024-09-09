Victoria Monét’s Off-White Outfit Has Inspired Us To Go Monochrome

Getty Images

Yesterday, in the heart of Brooklyn at Pier 2 in Brooklyn Bridge Park’s community basketball court, Victoria Monét made known her fashion prowess at the front row of Off-White’s latest runway show. The Grammy award-winning artist wore a black off-the-shoulder bandage top and skirt with cutouts. Under the leadership of Ibrahim Kamara, the luxury label showcased its Spring 2025 ready-to-wear collection. Next to Monét at the front row sat other celebs Coco Jones, Ayra Starr, and Tinashe.

Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

This look could serve a purpose for many things such as a performance costume, dinner look, or a girl’s night out outfit. The thigh-high boots have us remembering the cool season is coming and the leather ruching at the knees adds texture to the monochromatic ensemble. The cutouts at the arms and sides with the deconstructed loose ends of the shirt and skirt add another level of textile to it as well. Even the proportions of her skirt compared to her boots are perfect for her figure and stature.

She kept everything else to a minimum with her accessories as the look overall displayed enough texture and dimension. No gaudy jewelry other than a few rings on her finger that matched the silver detailing of her nails were worn and a pair of silver hoops tucked underneath her straight gold highlighted locks. As the show went on we couldn’t help but notice her effortless glam. New York Fashion Week will unfold with even more celebrity looks that keep reaching new heights of chic and we couldn’t be more excited about it.