NYFW Celebrity Look Of The Day: Day 3, Tiffany Haddish

Getty Images

Tiffany Haddish has always commanded attention, whether on stage, on screen, or in the front row of a major fashion show. Rising to fame with her breakout role in Girls Trip, Haddish’s journey from stand-up comedy to Hollywood stardom is a testament to her talent and resilience. Her unfiltered humor and magnetic personality have made her a household name, and her influence extends beyond entertainment into the world of fashion. Attending the Alice + Olivia show at New York Fashion Week, Haddish’s look was among one of our favorites.

Outside the Alice + Olivia show, Haddish made a stunning entrance that perfectly captured her bold style. She posed in a light yellow blazer and matching lengthy dress. The upper portion of the dress featured a V-neck detail, while the lower half cascaded, creating a dynamic interplay of color and movement.

Every aspect of her ensemble was thoughtfully curated. Haddish matched her look with minimal accessories, choosing a pair of chic shoes that added a touch of modern sophistication. In the cool weather, she leaned into a stylish pump with metallic detailing, seamlessly merging comfort with high-fashion appeal. Her overall aesthetic was elevated.