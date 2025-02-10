NYFW Celebrity Look Of The Day: Day 4, Sai De Silva 

Getty Images

Sai De Silva has long been a fixture at New York Fashion Week, even before her debut on The Real Housewives of New York reboot. She first entered the fashion scene in 2014 when she launched her blog, Scout the City, where she blended her love for fashion with her experiences as a mother. Over the years, De Silva’s presence at major fashion events has become undeniable, earning her a front-row seat at some of the hottest shows. Her fashion journey has even taken her across the globe, from Paris to capture content and attend runway shows, cementing her status as a fashion influencer.

De Silva started off the week at New York Fashion Week with a bang, attending the Marc Jacobs show, where she fully embodied a doll-like aesthetic that has become her signature. But it was on the fourth day that she truly turned heads. Attending the Monse show at the Soho Grand Hotel, De Silva wore a reimagined classic—a pinstripe button-up shirt transformed into a chic dress. The piece featured a dramatic, billowing train that added flair to her look, setting it apart from other outfits of the day. To complement the striking dress, she opted for white thigh-high boots with block heels and a pointed toe, effortlessly blending boldness with elegance.

The standout piece of her ensemble, however, was her grey poncho-style coat. Draped perfectly over the pinstripe dress, it brought cohesion to the entire look, giving off an effortlessly sophisticated vibe. De Silva completed her outfit with her signature slicked-back bun and chunky silver hoop earrings. A watch added a final touch of polished detail, making her ensemble a perfect balance of fashion-forward and functional.