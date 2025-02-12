NYFW Celebrity Look Of The Day: Day 5, Queen Latifah

Getty Images

Queen Latifah is no stranger to the fashion world. Yesterday the iconic artist and actress made a statement at Thom Browne’s New York Fashion Week show, wearing an all-white and cream look accented with hints of Browne’s signature red, white, and blue logo. Styled in a full cream linen suit, layered with a crisp white dress shirt and an oversized coat featuring tweed patches–on her feet, she wore spiked shoes that created the illusion of a detached heel. To top off the look, she carried a white bag adorned with gold embellishments in the shape of people.

Queen Latifah arrived flawlessly dressed for the occasion, as Thom Browne has long been known for creating one of the most sought-after shows at New York Fashion Week. The set and theme of the presentation evoked a powerful sense of storytelling, with the garments themselves telling their own tale. Throughout the collection, we saw oversized coats reminiscent of Queen Latifah’s sculptural shoulders and bold, exaggerated silhouettes.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The beloved rapper and producer has been making fashions statements for decades. She was one of the pioneers who brought hip-hop style of the 1990s to mainstream attention alongside figures including April Walker, Misa Hylton and countless other innovators. In her early days she was often rocking oversized jackets, baggy pants, and sportswear. In addition to that, Queen Latifah has been a vocal advocate for inclusivity in fashion, she understands the difficulty in conforming to traditional standards. So rather than changing, she champions body positivity and encourages people to embrace their natural beauty regardless of size.

Lately, the artist has been focused on her newest project The Equalizer which launched in 2021. She also announced her collaboration with Will Smith to produce a biographical film about her life and career. While this project is still in development, we look forward to seeing what they cook up.