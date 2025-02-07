NYFW Celebrity Look Of The Day: Day 1, Keke Palmer

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

Keke Palmer’s unwavering support for Black designers should never be overlooked. From her long-time collaboration with Sergio Hudson to her consistent backing of organizations like the Fifteen Percent Pledge and her presence at Christopher John Rogers during New York Fashion Week, the actress delivered one stunning look after another.

For her first look of the day, Keke Palmer attended the Brandon Maxwell show in a blush pink silk matching ankle-length skirt and cowl neck top. She paired the ensemble with a grey wool coat to ward off the February chill, along with a black leather top-handle bag and black strappy shoes. Her ginger hair, which has become a signature accessory, added the finishing touch, echoing her bold red carpet look at last week’s Fifteen Percent Pledge Gala. Keeping her jewelry minimal, she chose classic silver hoops and a single silver ring to complete the look, adding a subtle pop of color with a hint of red peeking from the sole of her shoes.

As New York Fashion Week unfolds, we’re excited for other looks Keke Palmer and other celebrity looks in the coming days.