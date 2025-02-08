NYFW Celebrity Look Of The Day: Day 2, June Ambrose

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

June Ambrose has earned her stripes. As an iconic stylist and costume designer, she’s worked with stars like Jay-Z and Missy Elliott. Her rise to fame came in the 1990s and 2000s when she curated unforgettable looks for iconic music videos. Her presence is always infectious, and seeing her at New York Fashion Week in 2025 only reinforces the incredible success she’s achieved.

On day two of NYFW Ambrose made a statement at the Calvin Klein show, sporting her signature black hat with bow details sticking out from the side. She paired it with a long skirt that blended blue denim at the hem and black denim closer to her waist. Layered over a plaid black button-up shirt, she finished the look with a bomber-style jacket reimagined in a trench coat silhouette. This was a bit of a departure from what went down the runway at the presentation. However, it speaks to who Ambrose is, a refreshing and bold dresser. No matter the occasion, she is herself, the designer is one who always delves into playful prints, and oversized outerwear.

As New York Fashion Week unfolds, we’re excited for June Ambrose’s wardrobe choices in addition to other celebrity looks in the coming days.