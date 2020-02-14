NYFW: Aliétte Fall/Winter 2020

The Aliétte Fall/Winter 2020 ready-to-wear collection is dedicated to the ever-changing role of the modern woman. Designer, Jason Rembert, draws his inspiration from the ’70s, a time of opulence and fun.

Interpretations include rust-colored jumpsuits and bold colored hues of mango and teal as well as accessories such as hand-embroidered glass beaded belts and footwear provided by Giuseppe Zanotti. Rembert revealed that he designed much of the collection with his personal style in mind and it merges music and fashion. “Back to the days of musicians having their own fashion identity and not aspiring to norms and trends,” Rembert exclaimed.

In Rembert’s new collection, you can expect to see nods to Diana Ross, Cher, and Bianca Jagger, and their always glamorous non-conforming personal styles. The Aliétte show was like a family reunion as guests like Issa Rae, Dapper Dan, Misa Hylton, Maria Borges, Lameka Fox, David Dobrik, Fabolous and Alyson Stoner attended.

Check out the Aliette Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.