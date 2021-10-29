You’ll Never Believe What Inspired This TikToker To Remix Backpacks Into Stylish Shorts

There are many ways to upcycle your wardrobe, but this TikToker has taken her remixed fashion to a whole new level with backpacks! Creative fashion designer Nydia T., known as the @officialslimreaper, caught our attention when she posted her now-viral video turning backpacks into a fly girl short set — equipped with a matching bucket hat and a mini handbag.

“I was scrolling through Instagram and saw a post from Twitter where a kid was jokingly wearing a backpack with the caption ‘in my bag’. I thought that was clever and wanted to make one for real,” she shares with ESSENCE exclusively about her inspiration. “I kept that post in my phone gallery for a year before I finally built up the courage in 2018 to attempt to make something wearable out of a backpack.”

Below, see how the 25-year-old creative designer and model flexed her design skills with a pair of scissors and a sewing machine.

With more than 1.4 million viewers, the comment section exploded with supporters of her artistic expression. “I never imagined having so many people fall in love with the shorts,” the South Carolina native reveals about the unexpected shopping demand. “I wish I had more hands to help me complete all the orders.”

What makes the self-taught designer even more fascinating is that she recently began sewing after purchasing her first sewing machine in 2018. “I started making clothes for my dolls when I was eight or nine, but as I got older, I started hand sewing my own clothes,” Nydia tells us. “I used resources like Youtube to help me build my skill set.”

The results speak for themselves! She has even gone so far as to make fashionable ensembles out of Chanel elastic bands and Nike socks.

Check out more of her work below.

When we asked the model what inspired her to display her talents on social media, she simply explained, “I have always loved modeling and putting together unique outfits.” She adds, “I have always desired to collaborate with bigger brands. However, I was having trouble getting noticed by them. In hopes of one day being able to collaborate with multiple brands, I decided to make my own outfits and showcase my talent.”

With millions of people admiring her skills, Nydia knows the importance of protecting her craft from fast fashion brands who often recreate designers’ looks without giving them the credit they deserve.

“I am currently in conversations with my manager, Jamie, regarding ways for me to protect my work,” she explains about the process of getting her designs trademarked.

In the meantime, this isn’t the last time we will see this new designer serving us custom fashion. “I would like to see Teyanna Taylor, Rihanna, Chris Brown and MachineGun Kelly wearing something I created,” she shares with excitement.

You got this, sis!