Nordstrom Winter Fashion Sale
By Jamila Stewart ·

You’d be hard pressed to find yourself a fashionista who doesn’t get excited over a Nordstrom winter sale, and if you haven’t yet experienced one for yourself, it’s high-time to hop onboard. Not only is the retailer known to carry some of the most prestigious and widely-loved brands (think Levi’s and Steve Madden), but you’ll be treated to a handful of younger brands such as Re Ona, as well as Nordstrom’s household brands such as BP. All the better to shop them while they’re on sale.

It’s that time of year where anything goes – snagging a few warm weather items for the final weeks of winter, getting ahead on styles you’ll live in this coming spring and summer, and as we’re currently in the midst of Fashion Week, you may even find some styles to help you get a head start on what’s trending on the runways in real time – making the hunt that much more enjoyable. You can enjoy the up to 60 percent discount off styles through February 27 – Shop some of our favorites below.

01
ASTR Cutout Bodysuit
This is an instant buy – no questions asked.
02
Steve Madden Twist Slide Sandal
We love a statement, yet wearable shoe.
03
Levi’s Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans
Forever a goes-with-anything classic.
04
Madewell Ribbed Crewneck Full Coverage Bodysuit
This style makes for the perfect base for an elevated basics outfit.
05
Treasure & Bond Crewneck Long Sleeve Midi Sweater Dress
Comfy clothes you can still look put together in, for the win.
06
BP. Faux Leather Jeans
The texture on these pants is so much cooler than the basic leather pair.
07
BP. Crop Lace Corset Bralette
Great for layering, or wearing alone.
08
Open Edit Blythe Bootie
Pair these with black leather pants, and you’ll have yourself a look for the books.
09
BP. Rib Crop Crewneck Sweater
Just in case your wardrobe needs a splash of color.
10
Reformation Hex Slipdress
It’s confirmed – everyone needs a dress in this color.
