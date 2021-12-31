There are sales, and then are sales comprised of such fashion gems, it doesn’t even feel real. Nordstrom Rack, the off-price sister retailer to Nordstrom, pretty much always evokes this feeling, and now that its Clear the Rack sale has kicked off, adding an additional 25% off to a select bunch of already marked down items, there’s a genuine sartorial cause for rejoicing.
Many of us are hyper active with shopping this time of year, either scouring late gifts (oops), or stocking up on a new wardrobe with our gifted Visa gift cards, and we’re all for shopping sales over full price this season. The sale, which is on until January 2, doesn’t leave much to desire, as its chock full with everything from heeled combat boots, to workout gear and outerwear. Without further ado, we’ve rounded up the 10 styles you’re going to want to start with ahead.
Note: No coupon code needed
01
B O C BY BORN Sheila Clog
The 70s are on its way back in for 2022, and you’ll want these in your rotation.
02
BLANKNYC Snap Front Suede Wrap Skirt
Mini skirts are back, baby.
03
Top Guy Lug Sole Block Heel Lace-Up Boot
These boots will be your MVP, whether they’re paired with leggings, jeans, or a mini skirt.
04
T Tahari Faux Suede Trench Coat
This jacket will be so chic over a turtleneck.
05
Koolaburra by Ugg Fuzzin Faux Fur II Slide Slipper
We won’t judge if you decide you never want to take these off.
06
Socialte Brushed Knit Wide Leg Pajama Pants
Still working from home in the new year? We recommend living in these.
07
KNOWONECARES Camo Joggers
These look great with both heels and sneakers.
08
BLANKNYC Faux Leather Moto Jacket
This wine hue is *chef’s kiss*.
09
Sterling Forever Rhodium Plated Large Chunky Tube Hoop Earrings
Just the kind of earring every collection needs.
10
Nordstrom Rack Faux Suede & Faux Shearling Lined Vest
Okay, ‘yes’ to shearling jackets – but an even bigger ‘yes’ to shearling vests.
