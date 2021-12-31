There are sales, and then are sales comprised of such fashion gems, it doesn’t even feel real. Nordstrom Rack, the off-price sister retailer to Nordstrom, pretty much always evokes this feeling, and now that its Clear the Rack sale has kicked off, adding an additional 25% off to a select bunch of already marked down items, there’s a genuine sartorial cause for rejoicing.

Many of us are hyper active with shopping this time of year, either scouring late gifts (oops), or stocking up on a new wardrobe with our gifted Visa gift cards, and we’re all for shopping sales over full price this season. The sale, which is on until January 2, doesn’t leave much to desire, as its chock full with everything from heeled combat boots, to workout gear and outerwear. Without further ado, we’ve rounded up the 10 styles you’re going to want to start with ahead.