Nordstrom Launches an Exclusive Unisex Collection with Eileen Fisher

Launching today, Pop-In@Nordstrom celebrates the launch of its’ ungendered and sustainable capsule collection by Olivia Kim, Nordstrom VP or Creative Projects in collaborations with EILEEN FISHER. Staying true to the brands DNA, the collection is offered in an array of minimalist colors while being constructed in chic organic and recycled materials.

The limited-edition capsule collection features numerous timeless wardrobe staples like a classic a collared Jumpsuit and crew neck tees, slouchy cropped pants and an open v-neck cardigan. The collection also features bold statement pieces like a high collar long coat, hooded scarf and wide leg pants.

































































































Check out the full 30-piece joint-capsule collection above, which features a variety of chic sustainable fabrics like recycled cashmere, eggshell recycled nylon and recycle polyester fleece. The Pop-In@Nordstrom EILEEN FISHER collection launches exclusively 10 in select Nordstrom stores in the US and Canada and online from January 10 – February 9:

● Bellevue Square, Bellevue, WA

● CF Pacific Centre, Vancouver, B.C.

● CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Toronto, ONT

● Domain Northside, Austin, TX

● Downtown Seattle, Seattle, WA

● Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL

● New York Flagship, New York, NY

● NorthPark Center, Dallas, TX

● South Coast Plaza, Costa Mesa, CA

● Nordstrom Local, West Village, New York

Share :