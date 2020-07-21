No Sesso Relaunches Website And Drops Exclusive Pieces

Photo: Courtesy of No Sesso

Los Angeles based brand No Sesso kicked off their summer with a fresh new website relaunch. After releasing its Autumn/Winter campaign last month, the independent label is not allowing quarantine to stop its emergence.

While most items for the eclectic label are made to order, the new website will allow customers to grab more accessible pieces. Along with the relaunch comes the first of many selects that will be made available online. “Anyone can celebrate No Sesso and what we stand for.” exclaimed Pierre Davis, founder and designer.

The first website drops includes t-shirts and hoodies with the logo reinterpreted into new designs, and new color ways including glacier blue, heather grey, white, black, and red.

Photo: Courtesy of No Sesso

Priced between $75-$175, check out the first batch of No Sesso web launch exclusives here.