No Notes: Tracee Ellis Ross Nails It In Jacquemus

Tracee Ellis Ross was spotted on the streets of New York City in an outfit ideal for summer trips. She took a striped Jacquemus look for a spin, and as a whole, this moment felt like a revelation. Simon Porte Jacquemus has an eye and knack for whimsy pieces and silhouettes that evoke wonder. Ross, who is a fashion chameleon in her own sense, was the ideal muse for this ensemble. The blue and white stripes are what drew me in.

Sky blue and white as a pair soften the oversized silhouette of the outfit. The Jacquemus top features billowing sleeves, which add to the summery feel. Paired with the matching skirt, which is also a bit oversized, this duo sells itself. A white leather bag and a pair of black patent leather heels were a solid choice for accessories (a pair of clear beaded drop earrings were also an excellent choice). This look is causing me to rethink my approach to what I’ve been wearing so far this summer: comfortable shants and varying tees. Ross has that type of effect on many of us.

Tracee’s dynamic creative partnership with her stylist Karla Welch, is the root of this look. Together, the two have been able to key in on flattering pieces for Ross. Many of the stylist’s pulls worn by Ross come across as organic which is admirable. The effort put into Tracee’s wardrobe outside of pulls is also what makes the magic happen between these two.

For the weeks ahead, if you’re aiming to channel Tracee’s summer look, you can lean on flowing silken dresses or skirts. Brands like Free People and Anthropologie have the boho chic trend on lock. But, if you’re hoping for something a bit closer to what she wore, look to Jacquemus’ current summer offerings. Hues like bright magenta, cornstarch yellow, and cherry red are often called upon by the designer in varying designs. Don’t be afraid to embrace these tones all summer long; they’ll be surefire conversation starters.