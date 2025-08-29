No Notes: I’m Into Paloma Elsesser’s White Notting Hill Carnival Oufit

Instagram/Paloma Elsesser

Supermodel and style star Paloma Elsesser crossed the pond to turn up at Notting Hill Carnival, and as always, did it all while looking effortlessly chic. Whether you’re dancing through the streets of South London or heading to a Brooklyn block party, who says comfort and chic can’t go hand in hand?

Just ahead of Labor Day, Paloma embraced an all-white moment, pairing crisp capris with a buttoned-up top, a bikini top underneath, classic ballet flats, and a Chanel chain draped effortlessly around her neck. She managed to strike the ideal balance between relaxed and refined, capturing the spirit of Carnival while keeping it stylish. While the old rule says no white after Labor Day, consider this your cue for one last sartorial sendoff. And for those who love winter whites, simply swap in full-length trousers and a coat to transition the look into the cooler months with ease.

Now, for the full breakdown: When it comes to elevating a casual look, swapping out flip-flops for a ballet flat is a simple yet impactful move. Still breathable but offering more coverage, ballet flats strike the perfect balance between comfort and style. Elsesser opted for a pair of vintage white Chanel flats to complement her monochromatic ensemble (this was arguably my favorite part of the look). The next day, she switched it up with a bold neon green pair, adding a pop of color to her black-and-white outfit. It was a smart styling move that proved even subtle footwear changes can completely shift the energy of a look.

Instagram/Paloma Elsesser

Also! Elsesser paired a white string bikini top with a long, flowing cardigan, finishing the look with a green Chanel chain (sexy yet sleek). Carnival calls for tiny tops, waist-accentuating fits, and outfits you can dance in, and this combo delivered. The bikini brought a carefree, playful energy, while the cardigan added balance and a touch of elegance. It’s a masterclass in festival dressing—showing skin without sacrificing sophistication, and layering with intention, not excess.

As summer winds down and Labor Day approaches, it’s the perfect time to reflect on your warm-weather wardrobe highlights. Whether you’re squeezing in one last weekend getaway or lounging locally, now’s the moment to embrace easy, breathable fashion before fall layers take over. Paloma’s looks are a reminder that the end of summer doesn’t mean the end of fun, expressive style.