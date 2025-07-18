No Notes: Megan Thee Stallion’s Belt Deserves Its Own Award

XNY/Star Max/GC Images

Megan Thee Stallion showed up to the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala in a look that turned heads for all the right reasons, polished, with a sprinkle of edge, and fully in her lane. Wearing a custom black gown by Off‑White from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, the rapper and philanthropist stunned in a criss-cross halter-neck silhouette designed by Ib Kamara. But what made the look an instant fashion headline was the show-stopping belt. A crystal beaded number crafted by Off‑White that wrapped around her hips like couture armor. The belt didn’t just complete the look, it actually transformed it.

As a work of art in itself, a good belt can bring a dress to life. Layered with rows of polished metal discs, and mirrored accents, the sash sat just below her waist, creating a sharp V-shape that redefined the gown’s proportions. It truly spoke to the well-rounded design aesthetic that Kamara has brought to Off‑White, infusing the sleek silhouette with dimension, texture, and a luxe utilitarian spirit.

Stylist Eric Archibald let the piece speak volumes by keeping the rest of the styling classic and refined. The belt was so dynamic that accessories wise, all Megan needed was diamond studs and a sculptural ring. That way the belt remains the centerpiece of the look. With sleek hair, dagger nails, and a gorgeous smile, she radiated the kind of confidence that can’t be manufactured. And alongside boyfriend Klay Thompson, she exuded warmth, presence, and unmistakable star power.

In true Megan fashion, she opted for a body hugging gown and a show stopping accessory. In all honesty, this look was well worth a double take. Her team did an amazing job as far as craftsmanship is concerned. Ib designed a moment that felt both regal and futuristic. On a night dedicated to legacy and impact, Megan embodied both, wearing a look that reminded us all that style, when done right, is its own kind of philanthropy.