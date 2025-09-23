NikeSKIMS Drops First Collection Starring Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson & Jordan Chiles

Courtesy of NikeSKIMS

SKIMS has had a grip on the culture since its debut, thanks to its ultra-comfy, curve-hugging designs. Whether you’re lounging at home, running errands, or slipping it under a dress for a night out, SKIMS’ versatility and high quality have quickly won over consumers, making the brand a staple in modern wardrobes.

Nike, a longtime leader in performance wear, was a natural partner for SKIMS. The two powerhouses teamed up to create a line of performance wear that’s “designed to sculpt and engineered to perform without compromise.” First announced in February, the new standalone brand — NikeSKIMS — has had fans buzzing with anticipation ever since, eager to see what the iconic brands would cook up.

The NikeSKIMS inaugural collection was launched with a film titled “Bodies at Work” directed by Janicza Bravo, featuring over 50 athletes, including Serena Williams, Sha’Carri Richardson, Jordan Chiles, and collegiate stars across both the University of Southern California (USC) and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

“Wearing NikeSKIMS makes me feel confident and unrestricted,” said Sha’Carri Richardson in the NikeSkims press release. “I feel fierce knowing I can look and feel this good while working hard.”

Available in seven different fabrics the line expands to 58 different silhouettes and more than 10,000 ways to combine the different garments, there is something for everyone. With foundational layers of bra and leggings including lines, sculpting materials, and neutral colorways you have creative freedom in picking how you mix and match the pieces.

“This is a reminder that my body and every woman’s body are not something to be picked apart or controlled,” Jordan Chiles shared in the NikeSKIMS press release. “It’s a force. It’s power. It’s artistry. I’ve spent my life proving what my body can do rather than letting the world tell me what I should look like.”

Athletes, especially women, have reached a new pinnacle in recent years, becoming faces in fashion, beauty and lifestyle and extending beyond their sport as that is not all that defines them. NikeSKIMS is made to serve and redefine what it means to be an women athlete today.

The collection will be available on September 26, 2025 at nike.com/NikeSKIMS, SKIMS.com/NikeSKIMS, and select Nike and SKIMS retail locations, including flagship stores in New York and Los Angeles.