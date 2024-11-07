Shamaal Bloodman

Nigel Xavier hasn’t taken his foot off the gas since winning the first season of Netflix’s Next In Fashion. From continuing to develop his eponymous label and welcoming new partnerships like his collaboration between himself, Dr Pepper, and the NCAA he’s hit a sweet spot in his design career. The collection which was revealed on social media recently contained a myriad of one-of-a-kind upcycled outfits that will be displayed throughout the football season.

Although born in California, Xavier was raised in Atlanta, Georgia, where he fell in love with football and designing clothes. After playing high school football, Xavier pursued his other passions when he opted to attend the Savannah College of Art and Design, a renowned institution. From moving from a small town to a cultural hub like Atlanta, Xavier saw the growth of artists and tastemakers like Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, and 21 Savage, which inspired him to experiment with denim and other textures. Xavier’s collaboration with Dr Pepper marks his first with a significant brand, allowing him to showcase his work to a broader audience, including top athletes.

Below we caught up with Nigel Xavier to discuss what he’s been up to as of late, his collaboration with Dr Pepper, and more.

Atlanta has a strong history within rap culture, which goes hand in hand with streetwear and sneakers. Would you say the culture inspired your design style?

In a way, it did. I always was influenced by New York and Atlanta, when it came to my style. Just like how I upcycle, you know, you’re only limited to what those thrift stores have. So it’s a bunch of Atlanta staples, like, Jabose. I used a lot of Jabose when I was coming up. You know, we would have Evisu in there, Echo, Fubu, and things like that. So I was immersed in that. And that’s what inspired me to recreate, using those things, but bringing it to a whole nother world.

Would you say living in Atlanta changed the trajectory of your career and your life?

You know, I was [around when] Lil Yachty, Playboi Carti, and 21 Savage were performing at small parties. To see how they grew in such a short amount of time, I related to that. I wanted to make sure that I was able to take my creative level to that light because it was possible in Atlanta. It’s very good for upcoming artists to shine through without being in somewhere like Los Angeles or New York, where there are so [many] people.

What was your experience at SCAD like?

SCAD was completely separate from my upbringing in Atlanta. I was learning [the] fundamentals of what it is to be a fashion designer. When it comes to illustration, sourcing, technical, all those things. So it was a complete switch. After I graduated college that’s when it really started for me–I explored my style even deeper. College was just for me to get the fundamentals, to know how to run my own business.

When did denim become an essential material in your design process?

I feel like it started all kind of before college when I was just upcycling things in my closet. I would just distress, bleach, and dye denim. Everything that I had was custom at a certain point. And then when I went to school I was still working in denim, but I was exploring a lot more. And then when I left college, that’s when I really got into patchworking, like the way I do now.

What was your favorite part about being a part of Netflix’s Next In Fashion?

The best part about it was having my parents there to see me win the grand prize and the competition. That’s what I hold on to the most. But the whole experience was amazing, you know, like just being able to see how I work in a team and also when you give me a challenge and how I was able to implicate my style into every single one. I did not stray away from myself in [any] challenge.

Did you envision this life for yourself after the show?

I knew it would be crazy for sure. I go down the street [now] and people recognize me. I’ve had kids running after me, and older people are also doing the same thing. So it’s insane to see that. But I I knew I could do it, I just didn’t know how exactly I would do it, or how I would get to that point. I’ve always been preparing myself for a moment like that.

I spent countless hours just learning how to move in this industry, in the scene. I’ve always been preparing myself. I kind of in a way expected it to come but I still had to go through so much and different obstacles to get [here]. But I think the best part is knowing that I’m inspiring people across the world. I get messages daily about how I’ve inspired people to get out there, get out of their creative funk, and just get started. And that’s what I started doing this for, to be able to inspire.

Can you walk me through your partnership with Dr Pepper and how it started?

It makes sense because Dr Pepper has been working with the NCAA for a long time. This is the seventh season that they are working with Fansville. So I think it happened organically. They reached out to me, and I was super excited because I knew, this would be a crazy audience I would hit. Like college football, they’re such die-hard fans.

To be a part of that, and to be a part of the history is amazing. And they’ve let me be authentically myself throughout the process, too. They never stopped me from exploring an idea that I wanted to do. It’s been pretty fun, you know, just being able to see, you know, my stuff in a commercial, and then, you know, being worn by top athletes, you know, it’s been a wonderful experience, for sure.

What was the best part of collaborating with athletes like Quinn Ewers, Michael Hawkins Jr., and Dr Pepper?

First of all, just being able to use the Dr Pepper logo is iconic. It’s been fun to include the logo in my designs. But working with specific athletes is cool because you can cater to their style. Quinn is more Southern, so [I made him a] full denim set. But, Dr Pepper style, [while] keeping that rawness of what I do, you know. And then, Mikey, his style was a lot more streetwear and casual, more relevant to, you know, what’s trending right now.

Can you explain your design process for the Dr Pepper X Nigel Xavier Fansville jacket.

I’ve been really into bombers for the last couple of years now, and I’ve always been doing this style, but it was dope to do it with an actual brand. Before this, I would just put a bunch of different dope graphics and things together. This one was very controlled, but I feel like it still reached the same impact level. And even with the stitching, I wanted it to imitate how the stitching in a football is. I tried to add so many different elements of what I did, what I did, to make that, and it was the perfect start to our collaboration.

What does this collaboration with Dr Pepper signify regarding your career?

Dr Pepper was one of my favorites growing up. It’s dope to be kind of nostalgic in that way. But I think the best part is being recognized by such a big company with such a long history, even though it’s not directly involved in fashion. Still, them seeing a way for me to help them enter even a new realm for their company. [I] think this will only jump start more commercial brands like them to enter this world and I can be an avenue for that. So I think it’s going to be amazing to see, like, how everything plays out for them and for me after this.