As far as accessories go, something about shopping for new handbags just reigns supreme. There’s their multifaceted nature – The same tote that can carry you and all of your office supplies through the workweek can serve as your carry-on for a weekend getaway. Then, their ability to lend a new personality to every outfit – For instance, a handbag that comes with a removable sporty-inspired crossbody strap. Gucci handbags come to mind, and we don’t mean to tempt you, but the brand just released four of its most coveted handbags in a new colorways.

The fresh additions to the brand’s website this week include new iterations of its fan-favorite Jackie mini hobo bag (for lovers of archival fashion), its Ophidia tote (for the on-the-go girl), as well as updates to two crossbody styles, the small Ophidia and Dionysus. Introducing fresh-hued leather trims for some, and denim bases for others, each new look feels just as much a statement as it is that handbag you’ll reach for virtually everyday. Shop the styles ahead before they sell out.

