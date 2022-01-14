New Gucci Handbags
As far as accessories go, something about shopping for new handbags just reigns supreme. There’s their multifaceted nature – The same tote that can carry you and all of your office supplies through the workweek can serve as your carry-on for a weekend getaway. Then, their ability to lend a new personality to every outfit – For instance, a handbag that comes with a removable sporty-inspired crossbody strap. Gucci handbags come to mind, and we don’t mean to tempt you, but the brand just released four of its most coveted handbags in a new colorways.

The fresh additions to the brand’s website this week include new iterations of its fan-favorite Jackie mini hobo bag (for lovers of archival fashion), its Ophidia tote (for the on-the-go girl), as well as updates to two crossbody styles, the small Ophidia and Dionysus. Introducing fresh-hued leather trims for some, and denim bases for others, each new look feels just as much a statement as it is that handbag you’ll reach for virtually everyday. Shop the styles ahead before they sell out.

Gucci Jackie 1961 Mini Shoulder Bag
Gucci’s Jackie bag first appeared during the ’60s, and has since made a strong return. This mini version is complete with a jacquard denim fabric and a wide strap featuring the brand’s signature Web stripe, which lends the tote a sporty effect.
available at Gucci $1900 Shop Now
Gucci Ophidia Medium Tote With Web
Whether the Ophidia tote to you is a work bag, mom bag, weekender, or all of the above, this white leather-trimmed variation is one you’ll want to get your hands on as we near the spring months.
available at Gucci $1350 Shop Now
Gucci Ophidia Small Shoulder Bag
Opt for the Ophidia chain-strap shoulder bag, now trimmed in white, for a look that channels the vintage-loving zeitgeist.
available at Gucci $1790 Shop Now
Gucci Dionysus Small GG Shoulder Bag
Embellished with its signature tiger head emblem, the Dionysus has always felt like the kind of handbag you pass down for generations. In a black and ivory denim, the evening wear-leaning crossbody bag gets a slightly more casual update.
available at Gucci $2550 Shop Now

