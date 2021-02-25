New Balance Unveils New Collection For Black History Month

Photo: Costfoto/Barcroft Media via Getty Images

Within the past few years New Balance has upgraded its reach, partnering with designers like JoeFreshGoods and working with Jaden Smith to spearhead campaigns. This Black History Month, the lifestyle label released its second Black History Month collection partnering with Black associate apart of the brand to bring this capsule to life.

“As we went into this year, we were thinking what’s another aspect that is uplifting and messaging? There’s so much that’s happening within this country within our communities that gives us a reason to pour more into the trials and tribulations of what could we do from a celebratory vibe,” exclaimed Chavon Cham, New Balance Senior Product Manager of Lifestyle Apparel.

Launching its â€˜My Story Matters” collection, capsule features one-of-a-kind colorways of the classic 574 and 990, as well as apparel featuring â€˜My Story Mattersâ€™ across the chest and back. In hopes, New Balance aims to elevate Black voices that are too often overlooked. With special homages to the Black experience throughout the collection, the brand notes Noting hat the purple that runs throughout the collection derives from the robes worn by gospel choirs. “We think about what are our core values internally and kind of how do we ensure that that resonates externally,” says Cham.

As Black History Month comes to a close, there is a community of brands who are continuing and inclusive mission beyond this historic month. In addition to the collection, New Balance Athlete Kawhi Leonard has committed to donating over 12,000 pairs of his signature shoes to Soles4Souls to be distributed globally to underserved communities. The brand has also committed to supporting the Black Talent in Design & Fashion Fund by funding 15 scholarships and joining the organizationâ€™s mentoring program.

For more information visit newbalance.com.