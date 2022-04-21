So Electrifying! All The Neon Fashion To Match The Festival Season Vibe

Spring and summer pose the perfect opportunity to be as bright and colorful as we desire, which is all the more reason why we suggest stepping outside of your comfort zone with out-of-the-box designs, especially with the brilliant hues of neon.

“It’s summer, so express yourself by wearing bright colors,” advises stylish content creator Tyla-Lauren Gilmore, who recently partnered with T.J. Maxx to share her biggest styling secrets. “In the past five years, I have not seen color take over the way it has now,” says the style expert. “It’s everywhere when I walk-in stores. It’s a super fun trend that catches your eyes.”

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

The neon fashion trend, which originated in the 1980s and then resurfaced in the 2010s, is making a huge comeback on the runway (see: Sergio Hudson, Prabal Gurung, and Valentino). The vibrant hues have even been worn by some of our favorite celebrities on the red carpet—like Beyonce, Cynthia Erivo, and Saweetie.

If you’ve ever attended Essence Fest, you’ll know that the event is simply electrifying, so why not match that energy with clothing and accessories that will turn heads in amazement?

If you’re worried that the color is too much, don’t worry; we thought of you as well. There’s nothing wrong with a splash of color here and there with eye-catching accessories to go with your summer outfits.

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of the must-have neon fashion items perfect for everyone.