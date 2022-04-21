So Electrifying! All The Neon Fashion To Match The Festival Season Vibe
By Emerald Elitou ·

Spring and summer pose the perfect opportunity to be as bright and colorful as we desire, which is all the more reason why we suggest stepping outside of your comfort zone with out-of-the-box designs, especially with the brilliant hues of neon. 

“It’s summer, so express yourself by wearing bright colors,” advises stylish content creator Tyla-Lauren Gilmore, who recently partnered with T.J. Maxx to share her biggest styling secrets. “In the past five years, I have not seen color take over the way it has now,” says the style expert. “It’s everywhere when I walk-in stores. It’s a super fun trend that catches your eyes.”

Photo by Peter White/Getty Images

The neon fashion trend, which originated in the 1980s and then resurfaced in the 2010s, is making a huge comeback on the runway (see: Sergio Hudson, Prabal Gurung, and Valentino). The vibrant hues have even been worn by some of our favorite celebrities on the red carpet—like Beyonce, Cynthia Erivo, and Saweetie. 

If you’ve ever attended Essence Fest, you’ll know that the event is simply electrifying, so why not match that energy with clothing and accessories that will turn heads in amazement?

If you’re worried that the color is too much, don’t worry; we thought of you as well. There’s nothing wrong with a splash of color here and there with eye-catching accessories to go with your summer outfits.

Ahead, we’ve compiled a list of the must-have neon fashion items perfect for everyone. 

01
Peepers Montauk Polarized Sunglasses
Photo Courtesy of Peepers
available at Peepers $27 Shop Now
02
Matte Collection Tobias 3 Piece Set
Photo Courtesy of Matte Collection
available at Matte Collection $34 Shop Now
03
Icon Swim Samoa Highwaist
Photo Courtesy of Icon Swim
available at Icon Swim $36 Shop Now
04
Good American SEAMLESS FUNNEL TANK BODYSUIT
available at Good American $55 Shop Now
05
Quay The Playa
Photo Courtesy of Quaya Australia
available at Quaya Australia $65 Shop Now
06
YG Collection ROMA TWO PIECE SKIRT SET
Photo Courtesy of YG Collection
available at YG Collection $65 Shop Now
07
Betsey Johnson DAISYY-R BLUE MULTI
Photo Courtesy of Betsey Johnson
available at Betsey Johnson $69 Shop Now
08
Journee Collection LUCA SANDAL
Photo Courtesy of Journee Collection
available at DSW $69 Shop Now
09
Melissa Mercedes x ELOQUII Tie Waist Maxi Skirt
Photo Courtesy of Eloquii
available at Eloquii $80 Shop Now
10
Truth Black Lime Fedora Hat with Tie Details
Photo Courtesy of Truth Black
available at Truck Black $95 Shop Now
11
STEVE MADDEN Prism Woven Neon Crossbody Bag
available at Nordstrom $109 Shop Now
12
Cult Naked BLU JUNGLE Trousers
Photo Courtesy of Cult Naked
available at Cult Naked $130 Shop Now
13
MANURI Bambina Cut-Out Detail Blouse
Photo Courtesy of FarFetch
available at Farfetch $190 Shop Now
14
House of CB TIBI TANGERINE CUTOUT RUCHED MIDI DRESS
Photo Courtesy of House of CB
available at House of CB $195 Shop Now
15
Nadine Merabi DARCIE HOT PINK PAJAMAS
Photo Courtesy of Nadine Merabi
available at Nadine Merabi $200 Shop Now
16
For Love & Lemons Mya Mini Dress
available at For Love & Lemons $221 Shop Now
17
Artesano Lagos Panama Straw Hat
Photo Courtesy of Artesano
available at Artesano $260 Shop Now
18
Vicson IBIZA
Photo Courtesy of Vicson
available at Vicson $265 Shop Now
19
KURT GEIGER LONDON Kensington Drench Leather Shoulder Bag
available at Bloomingdale’s $285 Shop Now
20
Etnia Barcelona MAMBO NO.5
Photo Courtesy of Etnia Barcelona
available at Etnia Barcelona $285 Shop Now
21
RTA Brand CAMILLA TOP
Photo Courtesy of RTA Brand
available at RTA Brand $395 Shop Now
22
Camilla Tiered Long Shirt Dress Exotica Erotica
Photo Courtesy of Camilla
available at Camilla $799 Shop Now

TOPICS: 

Loading the player...