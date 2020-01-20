As the 26th Annual Screen Actors Awards is happening, our favorite actors are crowding the red carpet in runway and custom looks. A get-up that caught our eye early in the night is ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Nathalie Emmanuel who plays the character Missandei in the HBO series.

The actor sported a floral Miu Miu couture gown that featured a huge bow at the crown of the dress. To accompany her look, she styled her hair in a loose bun with a few curls popping out and accessorized with dainty earrings and a septum ring. Her shoes are still TBD considering her dress covers her feet, and we wouldn’t blame her if she was sporting a pair of flats.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Nathalie Emmanuel attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721313 (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner)

While Emmanuel is not nominated for any awards, of course, Game of Thrones holds three nominations tonight which is not surprising considering the popularity of the show.

