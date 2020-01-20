As the 26th Annual Screen Actors Awards is happening, our favorite actors are crowding the red carpet in runway and custom looks. A get-up that caught our eye early in the night is ‘Game Of Thrones’ actor Nathalie Emmanuel who plays the character Missandei in the HBO series.
The actor sported a floral Miu Miu couture gown that featured a huge bow at the crown of the dress. To accompany her look, she styled her hair in a loose bun with a few curls popping out and accessorized with dainty earrings and a septum ring. Her shoes are still TBD considering her dress covers her feet, and we wouldn’t blame her if she was sporting a pair of flats.
While Emmanuel is not nominated for any awards, of course, Game of Thrones holds three nominations tonight which is not surprising considering the popularity of the show.