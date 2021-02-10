IMG Models has announced its latest addition to the agency. The brand will now represent Natalia Bryant for fashion and beauty projects. On February 8, WWD exclusively reported that the oldest daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant will now join the mega model conglomerate. IMG represents popular names like Chanel Iman, Jourdan Dunn, and Maria Borges.

“I have always been interested in fashion since a very young age. I have a love for the industry and ever since I can remember I wanted to model,” Natalia exclaimed in a statement posted on IMG’s Instagram account. “There is a lot to learn but I feel this is a great opportunity for me to learn and express myself creatively.”

Vanessa Bryant reposted the big news and included her excitement about Natalia, “I’m so happy for you! I love you Nani!,” she wrote under a reposted caption.

The 18-year-old’s new gig is similarly shared by poet Amanda Gorman and Kamala Harris’s step daughter Ella Emhoff, who were also recently picked up by the brand.

“We’re honored to partner with Natalia in shaping her career in fashion and beauty,” IMG senior vice president Maja Chiesi shared with WWD. “We look forward to connecting her with fresh, exciting opportunities that showcase her multifaceted personality and look.”