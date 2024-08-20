Nara Aziza Smith Is The Face Of Aritzia’s Sweatfleece Campaign

Aritzia

TikTok and Instagram sensation Nara Aziza Smith is the face of Aritzia’s new Sweatfleece campaign. At the moment Smith who also happens to be a model has many fashion lovers enraptured with her knack for style. But, her recipes are regularly going viral too. Aritzia handpicking her for this series of images makes sense.

Aritzia

Coined a whimsical journey inside Aritzia’s Institute for Soft Science, the campaign peruses through the brand’s fictional headquarters. The imagery showcases the “meticulous craftsmanship and innovative design that define Artizia’s Sweatfleece assortment,” according to a press release. “From superior quality to perfect fits, meticulous construction, and a rich palette of colors, every element has been refined to offer an unparalleled wearing experience. Nara’s soft-spoken narration and luxurious aesthetic make her the perfect muse for the campaign, where she steps into the role of head scientist,” a statement from the brand continues.

Aritzia

In Smith’s own words: “I thoroughly enjoyed playing a head scientist and highlighting the innovation and meticulous process behind Aritzia’s beloved Sweatfleece. Aritzia has truly redefined everyday essentials including sweats, bringing a feeling of luxury to daily wear.”

Ariztia

Smith adds that she and the brand share an appreciation for quality, attention to detail, and exceptional craftsmanship. A match made in heaven? I believe so firmly. The Sweatfleece collection includes sweatpants, vests, hoodies, and more.

Nara’s knack for elevating everyday items allows them the ability to turn into lauded creations–food is her area of expertise. This notion is spot-on with how I admit I regularly lean on a tennis skirt and a few bodysuits by the brand, especially throughout this sticky summer.

Head to Aritzia’s official website to shop the Sweatfleece collection.