Naomi Osaka’s Summer Style Is Mood Board Worthy

Over the last few weeks, 22-year-old tennis champ Naomi Osaka has been pretty active on social media, however on Sunday she found herself defending photos posted to her Instagram.

Summer is amongst us and while many of our seasonal plans have been postponed due to COVID-19, most have enjoyed their days doing socially distant outdoor activities. Like a majority of Gen-Z or younger millennials, this season is all about flooding the gram with outfit pans and bikini pics – and to their defense there’s not much more to do. Osaka, who’s also the winner of Grand Slam titles at the 2018 US Open and the 2019 Australian Open posted a few bikini photos earlier this month and although she received and ode of positive comments, critics flocked to her pictures as well. “Why do you feel like you can comment on what I can wear,” she tweeted when responding back to critics. “You don’t know me, I’m 22, I wear swimsuits to the pool.”

Returning back to her regularly scheduled posting after addressing a few haters, this week the athlete is back on Instagram and we will continue to double tap. From iced-out durags to a stellar shoe collection, check out our favorite summer styles from Naomi Osaka below.