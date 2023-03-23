Naomi Campbell Wears Fendi’s Peekaboo Bag Well

Fendi

British supermodel Naomi Campbell is a known Fendi collector, and this isn’t the first time she’s been the face of the Italian luxury house. Fendi’s newest campaign centers on the Peekaboo bag and the types of women that wear it. The bag has surpassed the “it-bag” cycles that come and go throughout the years. The design was first introduced to us by Karl Lagerfeld (the upcoming focus of the 2023 Met Gala theme) and Silvia Venturini Fendi in 2009 at the Fendi Women’s SS09 runway show, causing the best commotion among fashion elites and lovers alike.

The minimal and chic design exactly reflects Naomi Campbell’s style. Designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, the bag’s structured yet playful essence was the energy that Fendi was going for. “Peek-a-boo,” the children’s game, is what inspired the playful aspects of the bag, even having a “smile” in the bag’s signature curve.

Silvia Venturini Fendi said the bag had “…an invasion of bags on the catwalk everywhere at the time, so I really wanted to create a bag that only a real leather goods maker like FENDI could possibly make. It was the moment to set things straight with a new classic. I wanted to evoke the beauty of a vintage bag with a lock, but for the first time, make it about the movement of the bag.”

The supermodel was a perfect representation of the classic, timeless, and playful bag.