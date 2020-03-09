How to Nail Tamu McPherson’s Eclectic Style

Jamaican-born, Milan-based editor, lenswoman and all-around It girl Tamu McPherson is the epitome of showstopping flair. Her überchic fits are unpredictable, exciting and always on point.

In addition to topping countless best dressed lists, McPherson is the founder of the popular online fashion community All the Pretty Birds and a front-row favorite at Gucci’s highly anticipated runway shows.

“I’m experimental and adventurous, and I like to play with trends.” —TAMU McPHERSON VOGUE 2012

She’s a jet-setter at exclusive events from New York City to Paris, and the globe-trotter’s Black Girl Magic strut has been captured by street style photographers the world over. In an era when influencers have a major stake in shaping our evolving tastes, McPherson is one of the few women of color to collaborate with the most elite fashion brands.

The visionary, who uses her platform to propel the industry toward much-needed inclusion, continues to make her mark with an always effervescent glow. This made us wonder, what would we do if we had her closet and infallible eye? Well, class is in session as we break down Tamu McPherson’s standout style.

Cardinal Rule: THE PLAYFUL POWER SUIT WILL NEVER DIE

One trend that’s here to stay is the tailored power suit—a classic. Whether she’s sporting a vibrant pink blazer with leather shorts or donning a checkered two-piece, McPherson adds her own whimsical twist.

MAXI DRESSES ARE A GIRL’S BEST FRIEND

Who says that longer lengths can’t be just as daring as minis? McPherson suggests rocking the look with fun tights or showcasing it with a fabulous pair of heels.

YOU CAN NEVER HAVE TOO MANY GLASSES

If there is one accessory McPherson loves, it’s a pair of unique spectacles. From funky sunnies to trendy readers, the fashionista’s frames complement her every look. Her collection of aviators, oversize frames and retro shades is legendary.