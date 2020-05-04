Watching new handbag trends emerge, resurge and evolve just may be one of the most fun aspects of fashion.
From Cult Gaia’s signature cage bag to Jacquemus’ cult-favorite Le Chiquito to the infamous Bottega Veneta pouch now updated with a chunky chain, last year’s it-bags seem to have shaped this season’s look as well. The mini bag keeps getting smaller, while simultaneously on the runway, brands like Gabriela Hearst, Hermes and Lanvin asked “How big can we go?” Fresh takes like asymmetrically-shaped top handles have arrived right alongside the resurgence of classic styles like the bucket bag.
The best thing about 2020 spring handbags is the wide range of shape, size and color options, making them a perfect start for Mother’s Day shopping. Whether Mom is simply looking to replace her staple errand bag, or hop on the season’s most experimental trends, shop 10 options that assure fashion-relevance without the high price tag.
01
& Other Stories Braided Leather Half Moon Crossbody Bag
Bottega Veneta’s signature braided leather technique is anything but new to the brand, but after their revival last year, other fashion houses can agree the look is worth exploring. Intricate enough to revamp the classic black crossbody, but subtle enough to go with just about anything.
02
Staud Moon Bag
This crescent-shaped silhouette began trickling in at the close of 2019, and it’s sure to become a closest staple. A clean, minimalistic structure that pairs well with anything from denim to Mom’s favorite sundress.
03
By Far Mini Bag
There’s still time to get hip to the mega trend that just doesn’t seem to end. Alongside Jacquemus, By Far’s croc embossed mini bags have been a fashion fan-favorite. Catching this one on sale is a major steal for Mom’s collection.
04
Steve Madden Brave Large Soft Pouch
Remember when we all decided clutches weren’t a thing anymore because crossbody straps were so much easier? Now we get the best of both worlds. The pouch has dominated street style in the last year and it’s spot at the top isn’t done just yet.
05
Ted Baker Leather And Suede Hexagon Handle Shopper Bag
Though usually paired with the mini bag trend, the statement top-handle on this large tote offers functionality without sacrificing the look.
06
Nannacay Carolyn Woven Raffia Tote
It’s easy to dub this trend as beach-appropriate only, but the best thing about raffia in 2020 is how it’s been reinvented for any occasion. Coupled with a boxy structure, this look covers a ton of ground from vacation (yes, we’re planning ahead) to the workplace.
07
Sku Market Tote
Sometimes you just can’t escape the need for practicality. Slouchy bags and sling bags were prominent in 2020 runways and it’s perfect for the mom with 50 things on her to-do list and her entire life in her handbag.
08
Telfar Large Shopping Bag
Someone decided that handbags had gotten small enough, and maximalists needed their moment again. The mini bag and huge totes have proven they can coexist this season, and every balanced wardrobe needs both.
09
Aqua Croc-Embossed Bucket Bag
This ever-evolving silhouette is back with sleek updates from croc embossed finishes to polished, saffiano leather.
10
Susan Alexandra Mini Mariposa Bag
Never failing to make an appearance as of late, the head-turner hues have come out to play. This year, anything from pastel pink to tangerine orange is up for grabs