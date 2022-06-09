The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases
Courtesy of No Sesso
We’re back with another super, stylish roundup filled with the latest fashion products on the market to feed your shopping fever. Most recently, in honor of Pride Month, fashion brands have been rolling out Pride-themed campaigns along with their 2022 Pride Month collections. In addition to celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community, the collections have arrived just in time to provide our wardrobes with all the color we desire for the summer.

Some of the latest fashion collaborations that have caught our attention include Storm Reid’s Pacsun collection, Louis Vuitton and the NBA’s luggage collection and No Sesso’s denim collection in collaboration with Levi’s. Also, in regards to collaborations, Adidas has become the brand to partner up with as we’ve seen many high fashion brands release recent collections with the iconic athletic brand. Prada was one of the first luxury brands to team up with Adidas, but since then, we’ve also seen Gucci, Wales Bonner and even Balenciaga incorporate the legendary three stripes into their newest designs. 

And although it’s not available for purchase just yet, Christopher John Rogers’ latest collection will inspire you to explore all of the colors of the rainbow and glamorize your personal style. However, while we patiently wait for that pre-order to go live, you can shop our curation of the most stylish items from the latest fashion drops ahead.

Wales Bonner x Kerry James Marshall T-Shirt
Kerry James Marshall’s 1993 painting from his “Lost Boys” series printed on an organic cotton t-shirt.
Gucci x Adidas Gazelle Sneaker
The Gazelle silhouette gets a vibrant, luxurious makeover.
Wales Bonner x Adidas Knit Vest
Almost everything designed by Wales Bonner is a must-have.
Gucci x Adidas Horsebit Clog
Add some groove to your wardrobe with these clogs that are designed with leather and gold hardware.
Courréges Mini Criss Cross Dress
The perfect LBD for a night out.
Gucci x Adidas T-Shirt
This t-shirt merges two iconic logos and may be considered a collectible item in a couple years. Grab it while you can.
Courréges Vinyl Mini Skirt
Hop on the super-mini skirt trend with this new style from Courréges.
No Sesso x Levi’s Denim Jacket
No Sesso reimagined a classic, denim jacket with zipper boning that can be worn closed to create a defined waist or open for a relaxed look.
