The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases

Speaking of eclectic pieces – one of the latest fashion releases includes Jordan’s most recent collaboration with artist Nina Chanel Abney. Through her abstract and representational art approach, Abney created graphics that represent iconic moments in Michael Jordan’s professional athletic career in both basketball and baseball. Her work is brought to life in the new collection that consists of ready-to-wear apparel and footwear.
In other very fashionable news, Retrosuperfuture teamed up with Marni to create a divine assortment of sunglasses, the in-demand Luar handbag got a stylish makeover and Tremaine Emory, founder/designer of Denim Tears (and Creative Director of Supreme), released a new collection that’s covered in rhinestones – sounds like it doesn’t get anymore eclectic and stylish than this.
Ahead, discover and shop our fashion favorites from the latest fashion drops.
01
Jordan x Nina Chanel Abney Hoodie
This soft, fleece hoodie features a puff print of Nina Chanel Abney’s artwork – bound to be a collectible item.