The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases

Courtesy of Shaniqwa Jarvis

It’s time for another shopping roundup to keep you updated on all of the latest and greatest fashion items. After seeing the next-level street style at Paris Fashion Week and all of the well-dressed celebrities at Essence Festival of Culture 2022, we’re feeling inspired to jazz up our wardrobe with some eclectic pieces. And just in case you are feeling the same way, we’ve created a list of what’s caught our attention and is soon to be in our shopping carts.

Speaking of eclectic pieces – one of the latest fashion releases includes Jordan’s most recent collaboration with artist Nina Chanel Abney. Through her abstract and representational art approach, Abney created graphics that represent iconic moments in Michael Jordan’s professional athletic career in both basketball and baseball. Her work is brought to life in the new collection that consists of ready-to-wear apparel and footwear.

In other very fashionable news, Retrosuperfuture teamed up with Marni to create a divine assortment of sunglasses, the in-demand Luar handbag got a stylish makeover and Tremaine Emory, founder/designer of Denim Tears (and Creative Director of Supreme), released a new collection that’s covered in rhinestones – sounds like it doesn’t get anymore eclectic and stylish than this.

Ahead, discover and shop our fashion favorites from the latest fashion drops.