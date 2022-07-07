The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases
Courtesy of Shaniqwa Jarvis
By Greg Emmanuel ·

It’s time for another shopping roundup to keep you updated on all of the latest and greatest fashion items. After seeing the next-level street style at Paris Fashion Week and all of the well-dressed celebrities at Essence Festival of Culture 2022, we’re feeling inspired to jazz up our wardrobe with some eclectic pieces. And just in case you are feeling the same way, we’ve created a list of what’s caught our attention and is soon to be in our shopping carts.

Speaking of eclectic pieces – one of the latest fashion releases includes Jordan’s most recent collaboration with artist Nina Chanel Abney. Through her abstract and representational art approach, Abney created graphics that represent iconic moments in Michael Jordan’s professional athletic career in both basketball and baseball. Her work is brought to life in the new collection that consists of ready-to-wear apparel and footwear.

In other very fashionable news, Retrosuperfuture teamed up with Marni to create a divine assortment of sunglasses, the in-demand Luar handbag got a stylish makeover and Tremaine Emory, founder/designer of Denim Tears (and Creative Director of Supreme), released a new collection that’s covered in rhinestones – sounds like it doesn’t get anymore eclectic and stylish than this.

Ahead, discover and shop our fashion favorites from the latest fashion drops.

01
Jordan x Nina Chanel Abney Hoodie
This soft, fleece hoodie features a puff print of Nina Chanel Abney’s artwork – bound to be a collectible item.
Courtesy of Brand
available at SNKRS $170 Shop Now
02
Retrosuperfuture x Marni Sunglasses
These shades were made for those who are born to stand out. The ‘Naica Mine’ style is designed with geometric, wrap-around frames that are embellished with pink stones.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Retrosuperfuture $420 Shop Now
03
Denim Tears Rhinestone Hat
This rhinestone hat designed with an adjustable leather strap is perfect for those not-so-great hair days or whenever you just feel like styling with a head accessory.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Denim Tears $160 Shop Now
04
New York Sunshine x Dickies City Cowboy Vest
There’s no better way to show off your NYC pride other than with this vest from Dickies collaboration with New York Sunshine.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Dickies $240 Shop Now
05
FM669 T-Shirt
This unisex top presents a stylish and sporty take on a basic v-neck. The almost cropped length and brown piping over the seams takes it from wardrobe basic to wardrobe staple.
Courtesy of Brand
available at FM669 $160 Shop Now
06
Luar x Highsnobiety Handbag
One of the it bag of the moment – the Luar ‘Ana Bag’ is made out of 100% leather and this style features a crocodile embossed effect.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Luar $265 Shop Now
07
Denim Tears Rhinestone Denim Jeans
Levi’s 501 style is deconstructed in the latest Denim Tears collection. This pair of denim jeans features the signature Denim Tears cotton wreath and embellished with approximately 300 rhinestones.
Courtesy of Brand
available at Denim Tears $670 Shop Now

TOPICS: 