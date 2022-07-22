The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases
By Greg Emmanuel

We’re back with another roundup filled with all of the must-have items from the latest fashion releases. This time, we’ve got a plethora of stylish items from Black-owned brands including designers like Brandon Blackwood, ASHYA, Jerome Lamaar, Mateo, and many more. The thick of summer is here and we ensured to include those pieces that will keep you as cool as possible and allow you to flex your melanin in style.

This week, 11 Honoré released their latest collection in collaboration with actress Danielle Brooks – the capsule collection pushes the boundaries of plus-size clothing and offers innovative styles that were created to make all women feel sexy. Macy’s also released the second drop for their 2022 Icon of Style collection, which features 6 collections from 6 Black designers: Jerome LaMaar, GooGoo Atkins, Ade Samuel, Areeayl Goodwin, Stella & Blaise Bennett, and Matthew Harris.

YEEZY Gap made a return this week with a new collection and a physical debut in-store at Gap’s Times Square flagship location – guests were able to stop by the pop-up shop for the day and get a first taste of what’s to soon come to other Gap store locations throughout the United States.

In the world of accessories and handbags, the ladies of ASHYA and T.a. teamed up again to create another exclusive bag style that is the most stylish solution to keeping your hands free while traveling through the city. And both Axel Arigato and Brandon Blackwood have launched new handbag styles that you will want to have on hand for those days when you want to make an entrance in style.

Ahead, shop our fashion favorites from the latest releases.

01
Brandon Blackwood Jordanis Trunk
The latest style from Brandon Blackwood – carry it by hand or style it across the body.
02
Mateo Reggae Gal Stiletto Sandals
Channel your inner dancehall barbie with colorful, strappy stilettos from Mateo.
03
Jerome Lamaar Sequin Shirt
New Years is a couple months away, but there’s no harm in having your outfit picked out ahead of time.
04
Goo Goo Atkins Plus Size Collared Top
Dazzle any room you walk in wearing this two-toned, vibrant top that also features an embellished collar.
05
Axel Arigato Leather Bag
The perfect handbag to compliment your street style – carry it by the top handle or style it with the detachable straps.
06
Goo Goo Atkins Plus Size Maxi Slit Skirt
Sway in style with this flirty maxi skirt that features vibrant lining and a very chic leg slit.
07
Ellaé Lisqué Femininity Dress
LA-based designer Ellaé Lisqué just released the summer collection that includes all of the fashionable statements you need to make on vacation – here’s the proof.
08
ASHYA x T.A. Shema Slingback Bag
Travel hands-free in style with this leather number that is bound to look even better as it ages.
09
Axel Arigato Varsity Jacket
It is never a bad idea to invest in a quality varsity jacket and this one from Axel Arigato checks all the boxes.
10
Mifland Quilted Shorts
Taking inspiration from fall and winter styles, these lightweight shorts feature a quilted pattern and are available in an array of fun colors.
11
Zara Tulle Bodysuit
Barbiecore is trending right now, but this is the piece that will keep you one step ahead.
