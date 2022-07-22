The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases

Courtesy of Macy’s

We’re back with another roundup filled with all of the must-have items from the latest fashion releases. This time, we’ve got a plethora of stylish items from Black-owned brands including designers like Brandon Blackwood, ASHYA, Jerome Lamaar, Mateo, and many more. The thick of summer is here and we ensured to include those pieces that will keep you as cool as possible and allow you to flex your melanin in style.

This week, 11 Honoré released their latest collection in collaboration with actress Danielle Brooks – the capsule collection pushes the boundaries of plus-size clothing and offers innovative styles that were created to make all women feel sexy. Macy’s also released the second drop for their 2022 Icon of Style collection, which features 6 collections from 6 Black designers: Jerome LaMaar, GooGoo Atkins, Ade Samuel, Areeayl Goodwin, Stella & Blaise Bennett, and Matthew Harris.

YEEZY Gap made a return this week with a new collection and a physical debut in-store at Gap’s Times Square flagship location – guests were able to stop by the pop-up shop for the day and get a first taste of what’s to soon come to other Gap store locations throughout the United States.

In the world of accessories and handbags, the ladies of ASHYA and T.a. teamed up again to create another exclusive bag style that is the most stylish solution to keeping your hands free while traveling through the city. And both Axel Arigato and Brandon Blackwood have launched new handbag styles that you will want to have on hand for those days when you want to make an entrance in style.

Ahead, shop our fashion favorites from the latest releases.