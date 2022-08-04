The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases

Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

In need of new statement pieces? Or maybe you’re just craving a shopping spree to treat yourself? Either way, we’ve got you fully covered on what and where to shop. We’re back with another roundup of our favorite fashion items from the most recent releases and this week, we’ve got a little bit of everything – literally. From summertime accessories and slip dresses to cozy, fall coats and sensual lingerie, the shopping list ahead is bound to expose you to something new that you didn’t know you needed.

Some of the most stylish items hitting the market right now are being birthed from collaborations with Black artists and entrepreneurs. The best part is not that the product is exceptionally cool, it’s that the Black creatives leading the charge are also using their platforms to empower other emerging creatives, like Supervsn’s new partnership with Pacsun and TOMS latest collaboration with illustrator Loveis Wise, who created a product to remind us that self-expression promotes great mental health. In other fashion news, Simone Biles created another collection with Athleta to keep us fresh while we break a sweat and APPARIS released its Pre-Fall 2022 collection and it’s the exact wardrobe we need for the incoming transitional weather.

Discover and shop our fashion favorites from the latest releases ahead.