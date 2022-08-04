The Most Stylish Items From The Latest Fashion Releases
By Greg Emmanuel ·

In need of new statement pieces? Or maybe you’re just craving a shopping spree to treat yourself? Either way, we’ve got you fully covered on what and where to shop. We’re back with another roundup of our favorite fashion items from the most recent releases and this week, we’ve got a little bit of everything – literally. From summertime accessories and slip dresses to cozy, fall coats and sensual lingerie, the shopping list ahead is bound to expose you to something new that you didn’t know you needed.

Some of the most stylish items hitting the market right now are being birthed from collaborations with Black artists and entrepreneurs. The best part is not that the product is exceptionally cool, it’s that the Black creatives leading the charge are also using their platforms to empower other emerging creatives, like Supervsn’s new partnership with Pacsun and TOMS latest collaboration with illustrator Loveis Wise, who created a product to remind us that self-expression promotes great mental health. In other fashion news, Simone Biles created another collection with Athleta to keep us fresh while we break a sweat and APPARIS released its Pre-Fall 2022 collection and it’s the exact wardrobe we need for the incoming transitional weather

Discover and shop our fashion favorites from the latest releases ahead.

01
Savage X Fenty Lace Lingerie
If it’s good enough for Rihanna, then it’s good enough for us. Embrace every curve and feel sexy in this orange and red lace top that is embellished with floral detailing and designed with flattering cutouts.
available at Savage X Fenty $64.95
02
TOMS x Loveis Wise Shoes
Illustrator Loveis Wise gives new life to a classic TOMS’ silhouette and it’s a reminder that self-expression is important for our mental health.
available at TOMS $59.95
03
APPARIS Midi Slip Dress
There’s nothing better than an ole’ reliable slip dress and this silver style from APPARIS will be perfect when you need a quick, last minute outfit and for those days when you want a relaxed feel and look.
available at APPARIS $225
04
Wear Brims Straw Hat
Straw hats will forever be a timeless, summertime accessory – this unisex style from Wear Brims is complimented with a burgundy velvet band and pearl blue fabric.
available at Wear Brims $170
05
APPARIS Teddy Coat
It may not be cold enough just yet, but it’s never too soon to be prepared – this vibrant, vegan shearling coat is an opportunity you don’t want to let pass by.
available at APPARIS $320
06
Dezi Eyewear Sunglasses
Designed with sleek hardware details, these sunglasses will pair well and elevate with almost any outfit.
available at DEZI $85
07
Athleta Girl x Simone Biles Convertible Jacket
For our petite Queens or for your mini-me, this printed, lightweight jackets also converts into a crossbody bag.
available at Athleta $99
08
Athleta Girl x Simone Biles Shorts
Stay active and stylish with this light and airy number from Simone Biles’ Athleta collection.
available at Athleta $36

