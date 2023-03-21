Moose Knuckles Names Carlos Nazario as Global Artistic Director

Moose Knuckles

Multi-hyphenate Carlos Nazario is now adding creative director to his resume. Nazario has been tapped for his creative eye by Moose Knuckles, a New York staple brand. The Queens-born creative has had so much experience in the fashion world with stylist, editor, and consultant titles under his belt. The fashion connoisseur and visual architect is currently the Global Fashion Director of i-D and has created some of the best magazine covers of our time, working with huge names like Naomi Campbell, Rihanna, and Frank Ocean.

Now that he is the creative director of the brand, he will be overseeing the design, brick-and-mortar layouts, and marketing across all realms of the brand.

“I am excited to join Moose Knuckles as Global Artistic Director. Alongside the team, we will develop a new vision for the brand across product categories and communication channels,” says Nazario, “The brand has a strong foundation built upon creating the warmest luxury outerwear on the market. We have an incredible opportunity to broaden the scope of the brand and write the next chapter, which will be rooted in modern and innovative product design and communication.”

The well-known fashion editor is sure to bring a new, fresh perspective of the brand and already has a new collection out that he art directed for. It’s Moose Knuckles’ SS23 campaign that features hoodies, shorts, leggings, and more. Styled to the T and shot on a beach, the new campaign is already giving us a taste of what else Nazario is capable of.

Moose Knuckles Chairman Victor Luis speaks with excitement on adding Nazario, “We are thrilled to welcome Carlos as the Global Artistic Director of Moose Knuckles. He has made his mark on fashion and culture through an understanding of consumers and the industry as a whole with his many creative projects. We could not be more excited by the clarity of his vision for Moose Knuckles.”

Shop the newest campaign on mooseknucklescanada.com