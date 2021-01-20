Shop Michelle Obama’s Sergio Hudson Inauguration Look

The former first lady Michelle Obama waltzed into today’s inauguration wearing a Sergio Hudson trench coat 3-piece-set. Pairing the monochromatic ensemble with Stuart Weitzman shoes, Obama and Vice-President Kamala Harris brought style back in the White House this morning utilizing emerging Black designers. Harris opting for a purple Christopher John Rogers custom look.

During former President Obama’s run, Michelle Obama would often stand side by side in an elegant montage often using developing designers like Hudson and Jason Wu. Today, Obama sported a burgundy colored wool turtleneck and boot-cut trousers. Inspired by Sergio-Hudson’s FW20 collection, she paired her matching design with a trench coat and jumbo gold belt seen on the runway last year.

February 7th 2020 – New York,USA – Sergio Hudson Fall Winter 2020 Runway at New York Fashion Week. Photo Credit: Rudy K

The internet is taking a trip down memory lane as Obama’s style has reminded them of her daring choices. “Hi. I’m Michelle Obama. Yes. I am flawless with my hair laid right and my plum ensemble. Thank you,” Roxanne Gay wrote on twitter while Joy Ann Reid said, “yes Michelle Obama soared in Sergio Hudson, a Black designer from SC.”

Pieces from the former first lady’s look are now on sale for pre-order per Sergio Hudson website. Ranging in price from $635-$925, shop the collection before it’s too late.