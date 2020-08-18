Yesterday evening, to kick off the Democratic National Convention, Michelle Obama gave a powerful message, and as usual, her words have been reshared throughout the day. But her subtle accessory choice also received some attention.

It’s not unusual for the forever FLOTUS to show up in a more accessible look. Yesterday, the former first lady wore a ByChari personalized “Vote” necklace that has put a huge spotlight on the small Black-owned brand. “I had created a ‘Vote’ necklace for the last election and knew I was going to do it again,” exclaimed Founder Chari Cuthbert’s. “As we started our outreach, I was honored when Michelle Obama’s stylist asked for one, and I am thrilled she is wearing it.”

Since the showcasing of ByChari’s design, the jewelry designer has been swamped with orders, but it’s not sold out just yet. Priced at $315, the necklace is available at bychari.com. Grab one today!