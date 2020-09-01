Michael Kors Launches “Your Voice Matters” Campaign

In the midst of all that is going on in regards to COVID-19 along with a global unrest, the presidential election is near. This year collectively has brought on many social challenges, however within the last few months the fashion industry has utilized its voice to take a stand against racism, and now encourage buyers to vote.

Today, the luxe fashion label Michael Kors launched its “Your Voice Matters” campaign encouraging their audience to participate in the 2020 election. Along with the campaign features a Michael Kors T-shirt and a Michael Kors Collection sweater, both of which benefit the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund.

“Our greatest right and privilege as Americans is the right to have our voices heard,” Michael Kors said in a statement. “These T-shirts and sweaters are a reminder for all Americans to vote and not let their voices be extinguished. It’s also an opportunity to raise money for legal and social justice.”

Specially designed campaign windows will be on display at the Michael Kors Rockefeller Center flagship store in Manhattan during the first week of September. The campaign will also run across the brand’s social and digital platforms throughout the Fall season.

For information visit here.