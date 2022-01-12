Courtesy of Brand

We’ve seen a lot of fashion collaborations in our days, but this one is quite an iconic team up. Michael Kors, the American fashion house, has joined forces with one of our favorite Black-owned accessory brands, ASHYA. If we were to tell you anything about either one of these brands, it would be that they are experts when it comes to designing bags, and now, were fortunate enough to witness them merge their genius and present two limited-edition bags: the Moya Multi Bag and the Ashley Bolo Bag.

Both bags are named after the founders of ASHYA, Moya Annece and Ashley Cimone. And while the product names make the collaboration clear, their touch is also present in the design. Each silhouette is designed in a signature ASHYA silhouette and constructed with smooth, buttery leathers, which the NYC-based brand is also known for.

“As a nod to our continued explorations of our roots, and this global ‘stepping out’ moment for our brand, we wanted to reference West African weaving in the design of the ASHYA x Michael Kors styles, creating something that has historical reference to our identity and that really spoke to the specialness of this partnership,” said Annece and Cimone in the press release. “The aesthetic value of West African textile designs can be seen in the lines and motifs created for this collaboration.”

This collaboration between Michael Kors and ASHYA is also a continued celebration of Michael Kors’ 40th year anniversary. MK’s signature logo print is seamlessly incorporated into both designs in a pattern that was inspired by West African weaving techniques.

Loading the player...

Kors mentioned in the press release, “When I first saw the work of Ashley and Moya at ASHYA, their thoughtfulness and unique point of view impressed me immediately. I reached out to them about doing a collaboration together that would merge our sensibilities and I am thrilled with how the collaboration came together.”

The Moya Multi bag will retail for $498 and the Ashley Bolo Bag will retail for $298. And what makes these bags even better is the endless wearability options. Both can be worn crossbody, around the waist, and the Ashley Bolo Bag can even be worn around the neck. So basically you’re getting multiple bags for one price – we love to see it!

Michael Kors X ASHYA is available for purchase now on michaelkors.com and at Michael Kors Lifestyle boutiques.