I’m Into Michael B. Jordan’s Dolce & Gabbana Pinstripe Suit Moment

Sinners is on the tips of everyone’s tongues this week. For good reason, the thriller stars Michael B. Jordan and was directed by Academy Award-winning director Ryan Coogler. In his latest fashion moment that stole my attention, Jordan sported a suit by Dolce & Gabbana. The look is a tiny departure from the excellent looks that his current stylist Jason Bolden has been piecing together as of late. This one is packed with hints of masculinity that fare well for the global actor.

What exactly captured me? The Dolce & Gabbana suit features tiny details that speak quite loudly. For instance, the collar on the blazer is inverted rather than sitting plainly on his upper chest. This is downright stylish. Notably, the hues of navy and blue work well together to portray the actor as eloquent in matters of style.

On another note, the pleating on the matching trousers was tailored perfectly. The bottoms also have a bit of an oversized look which, for trousers is a bit unheard of regarding menswear. However, this creates a silhouette that evokes perfectionism yet again. A pair of leather dress shoes tops off Michael’s look.

An additional Sinners press moment in London that stood out earlier this week included Michael donning a look by GapStudio also styled by Bolden. This outfit featured a leather jacket paired with a ’90s loose leather pant and a jersey T-shirt, all of these pieces were designed by Zac Posen, Gap Inc’s Executive Vice President and Creative Director. The new segment received an injection of energy when Jordan showed up to his photo call in this outfit.

LONDON, ENGLAND – APRIL 13: Michael B. Jordan attends the London photocall for "Sinners" on April 13, 2025 in London, England.

Many of the ensembles that Michael has worn during his Sinners press run have been polished. Bolden is responsible. Under his watchful eye, knack for tailoring, and his connections the actor has been showcased a refined Hollywood star, exactly who he is. I’ll be standing by for additional moments from this duo.