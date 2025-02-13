Michael B. Jordan And David Yurman Host Fete Celebrating The Brand’s New Chevron Collection

In the heart of the Rockefeller Center, a slew of A-listers including Victoria Monét, Taraji P. Henson, Colman Domingo, and David Yurman global brand ambassador Michael B. Jordan arrived at a celebration dinner for his latest men’s collection launch at New York City’s The Hero.

This new collection’s hero motif, Chevron, was the throughline of the evening. At the celebration, guests could take a first look at the luxe quality of the collection. From bracelets, rings, earrings and dog tag necklaces offered in gold, silver, and diamond-clad, at every angle a piece glimmered. One dog tag necklace featuring a jade stone enclosed in 18k gold caught the eye of guests. It was showcased in a tiger’s eye colorway, black titanium, and with diamonds. Another stand out piece that shimmered in the light was the Chevron signet ring. Clusters of diamonds at the top of the ring were surrounded by a Chevron band.

BFA.com

In an email, the President and CCO of David Yurman, Evan Yurman, notes that the company selected Jordan for the role because he saw him as a “true force” in his respective field. “We deeply admire his ability to infuse each project with his unique artistic vision and creativity. His fearless approach to taking risks and his effortless confidence in style made him the ideal choice to represent this campaign,” Yurman shared with ESSENCE.com. This is Jordan’s second time being the face of a campaign, the first was in Spring 2024 for the launch of David Yurman’s debut high jewelry collection. “The introduction of The Vault was a pivotal moment for both the brand and the men’s jewelry sector, so it felt only natural to bring Michael back to build on that momentum,” Yurman added.

At The Hero, other guests such as Ryan Destiny, Kysre Gondrezick, Paloma Elsesser, Ugo Mozie, Jaalen Best, Miles Caton, Luka Sabbat, Jason Bolden, Miles Chamley-Watson, and Saint JHN enjoyed a Chevron-themed meal to embody the collection’s aesthetics and luxe energy. Over sleek black dinner tables, a large screen displayed a Chevron pattern to evoke the same feeling of the “Pursuit Of Excellence” campaign video.

BFA.com

In the campaign video, viewers get a closer look at what guests saw that night. Jordan said the phrase, “Momentum, acceleration, embrace the pursuit.” On a call, he spoke with ESSENCE.com on his pursuit of excellence stating that he is always striving for greatness. “You can’t be perfect, but you can strive to always be better, always try to excel to the next level. That’s what I think excellence is in a lot of ways. For me, it’s just work ethic; being relentless, questioning things, always striving to improve, and you try to apply that throughout your life,” said Jordan.

For Yurman it means having a clear vision whether in your career, style, or new venture, doing everything possible to achieve success—a shared value with Jordan, which made this campaign feel so aligned. Yurman’s main goal when he stepped into the role of President and CCO is to always reflect commitment to craftsmanship and artistry, while also continuing to push limits of innovation in the industry. He does so in this collection as it pushes boundaries in regard to masculinity.

BFA.com

The men’s category at David Yurman was founded in 2004, a time when many men were hesitant to embrace expressing themselves through jewelry. As the brand evolves, Yurman ensures that the pillars’ heart, craftsmanship, and artistry are infused in every piece they create. The Chevron collection serves as a means for everyday expression from the workplace, the red carpet, or home.

The collection aligns with Jordan’s style seamlessly as he’s able to express himself in all those spaces. “I’m constantly on-the-go and a lot of their pieces are easy to transition during the day to a night. It just feels like a piece of armor that you always have on,” said Jordan. He got into jewelry over the last few years by experimenting with his style and being a bit more ambitious with his expression, wearing hoop earrings more often on and off the red carpet. In Jordan’s opinion, masculinity and style are being redefined through jewelry in a bold way. “I think it’s not as understated anymore, jewelry becomes a little bit more something to appreciate.” Jordan notes the Chevron collection as one of his favorites as it represents the horns of a goat. “There’s the double meaning of that—the greatest of all time. I like the tying between the two,” he added.

Below take a look at an exclusive shot from David Yurman’s Chevron collection campaign starring Michael B. Jordan.