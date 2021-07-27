Michael B. Jordan Joins Coach’s Fall Campaign To Show The Importance Of Being “With Friends” – EXCLUSIVE

Have you ever wondered what a celebrity like Michael B. Jordan carries around with him from day-to-day? Well, thanks to Coach’s fall 2021 global campaign titled “With Friends,” we’re finding out. Photographed by Renell Medrano, the latest from Coach debuts its newest releases including the new Tate and Soft Tabby bags, Hitch Backpack and the reintroduction of its beloved Rogue bag.

But that’s not all. Helmed by Creative Director Stuart Vevers’, the house is also introducing new shearling coats and leather jackets made in collaboration with the heritage American outerwear brand Schott.

“The Fall collection is inspired by our present and our future––by what we’ve learned and where we are going,” said Vevers in a release. “It’s a story about friendship and the way our loved ones inspire, support and shape us, and the excitement we feel about spending time together again. Comforting, nostalgic and tactile, it celebrates the sense of possibility and joy found in connection.”

Jordan, who’s also joined by Jennifer Lopez, Kōki, and Jeremy Lin in the campaign, echoes those sentiments. “The idea of being amongst friends means being around people you’re comfortable with,” he says. “People you can be yourself with, grow with, be creative with. It’s about being in an environment that makes you comfortable, where you can be authentic and thrive.”

“With Friends” was shot around various in cities around the world, featuring gatherings such as block parties highlighting real communities such as the Miami jump-rope team The Hurricane Jumpers, Afro-Cuban jazz band Miguel Cruz and Sugarcane and Tokyo-based band Gliiico.

Shop the must-have collection live now on Coach’s website.