An Astrologist Predicts What Our Favorite Stars Are Wearing To The 2024 Met Gala

Getty Images

The 2024 Met Gala is swiftly approaching. Ahead of the lauded and celebrity-studded affair, we decided to call upon a bit of mystic energy to conjure predictions on what will be worn. Astrological signs are a window into the inner world and experiences of many individuals who choose to keep up with the mystical world.

This year’s dress code theme is “The Garden Of Time,” which means that artists and musicians alike will lean into exquisite offerings of designers like Olivier Rousteing, Christopher John Rogers, and others. However, since archives play a significant role in the fashion industry, it wouldn’t be surprising to see pieces from John Galliano, Comme des Garçon, or other renowned names on the red carpets. Aside from these notions, we are excited to see the creative and imaginative fashion moments that designers and stars have come up with.

Ahead you’ll find insights from astrologer and writer Monisha Anika Holmes on what our favorite stars will be wearing to the 2024 Met Gala.

Erykah Badu

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Aligned by chance with Jodie Turner-Smith and Lizzo, Ms. Badu will muse in the tone of Taurean energy,” Monisha shares via email. She may opt for an outfit that speaks to “grace, elegance, and effortless regal allure.” Ms. Badu will also maintain a sense of professionalism while keeping a wise balance between comfort and eclectic style. “Sharing a story of security and composure, her take on Sleeping Beauties will honor the beauty expected of her while challenging and turning the theme on its head.”

Lizzo

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Lizzo’s rising sign is in Leo at 29 degrees according to Monisha’s source, which is a pivotal degree. “Astrologically and socially, she is setting herself up to be the showstopper, so expect girl-ish whims, fancy fabrics, and breathtaking grace,” the astrologist shares. We can look forward to more extravagance from her but with a more ethereal twist. “Choosing to lean more into feminine energy, she will capture the Sleeping Beauty theme in a way that speaks to her reemergence as an artist.”

Serena Williams

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Holmes expresses that in many ways, the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” theme speaks directly to William’s soul on a visceral level. “The lean towards Fairy Tale beauty and softness easily appeals to her, especially considering that her daughter is watching her.” Serena’s garments will create representation for Black women and girls, balanced between a warrior princess and an adorable queen. “However, the stars are on her side in many ways as she taps into her personality’s dainty, sweet, and spicy facets,” she adds.

Janelle Monáe

Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

“Remaining faithful to her original service-coded attire, Monae’s birth chart suggests she will opt for an empowering spin on the Met Gala’s Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme,” Holmes shares. The astrologist also notes that Janelle’s birth chart indicates she will subtly draw on her personal experiences to portray empowerment from her attire. Notably, precision, integrity, and relative modesty will all be a part of her attire. Holmes adds that androgynous energy surrounds how she approaches life. “Therefore, her attire may seductively assert the importance of internally catalyzing the duality between masculine and feminine energy.”

Jodie Turner-Smith

Gotham/Getty Images

According to Holmes, astrologically speaking, if Turner-Smith aligns with the planets fans can expect a genuinely natural and relaxed aesthetic from her. She notes that the actress will also diverge from her mysterious and sultry style. We can look out for “a warmer and more laid-back approach to her aesthetic,” notes Holmes. Turner-Smith may incorporate florals, woodland vibes, nymph, or fairy-like energy to best showcase her in a delicate light. Lastly, the astrologist explains that “the stars suggest there may be some opposition to transforming her typical sharp look for a more gentle appearance.”