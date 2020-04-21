Mess In A Bottle Stops By Shop ESSENCE Live

ESSENCE recently launched Shop ESSENCE Live where vendors from our personal E-commerce platform are interviewed for a little more insight on their business. For its second episode, host Nöne talks with the owner of accessory store Mess In A Bottle Kalilah Wright.

Wright who started out with just ten t-shirts and five bottles remained patient and focused about her product. The owner eventually received the recognition she deserved when Lena Waithe stepped onto the red carpet wearing one of her designs. Waithe’s constant promotion led her to gaining popularity among additional celebrities like Serena Williams. The two dive into her business practices, how she got her start, and how she is managing her business during these unprecedented time.

Check out the full interview below. For more information on Shop ESSENCE, visit here.