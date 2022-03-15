Attention Mereba fans. The day you’ve been waiting for has finally arrived: Mereba’s first official merch line is here!

The Grammy-nominated songstress is back out on the road for her spring 2022 tour with several upcoming stops that include J.Cole’s Dreamville Festival in North Carolina this April, and Germany’s Melt Festival in June. So of course, what better way to celebrate than with a collection of items crafted just for her rapidly growing fanbase?

“The AZEB merchandise line is my first official collection,” Mereba tells ESSENCE. “It features three pieces, a sunrise-colored sweatshirt, the AZEB tee, and a sleek journal for self-expression. The hope is for these items to inspire whoever they belong to, to keep believing in and expressing themselves authentically.”

Through a unique fusion of the R&B, Folk and Hip Hop genres, the proud Spelman grad has crafted a sound all her own that continues to make a unique mark on the music industry. Keep scrolling for a list of official upcoming tour dates where you can catch Mereba captivating audiences live in person this spring, as well as an exclusive first-look at her new merch line.

March 24: Soho Warehouse, Los Angeles

April 2nd: Dreamville Festival, Raleigh, NC

June 5: Cross The Tracks, London, UK

June 11: Melt Festival, Grafenhainichen, Germany